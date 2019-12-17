Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minnis Mortuary
214 S Main
Bucklin, KS 67834
(620) 826-3302
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Steele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Louise (Schoonover) Steele


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Louise (Schoonover) Steele Obituary
FORD - Linda Louise (Schoonover) Steele, 73, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Minneola Long Term Care.
She was born February 21, 1946 in Dodge City, the daughter of Homer and Lavergne (Ingels) Schoonover. She was a graduate of Ford High School and a lifetime resident of Ford County. As well as being a homemaker, she was co-owner and operator of How Sweet It Is and Gotcha Covered for 10 years both in the Eckles Mall in Dodge City. She enjoyed reading and being outdoors taking care of the yard. She loved her family and attending her grandkids sporting events.
She was a member of the Ford Community Church where she taught Sunday School and was very involved with Vacation Bible School as well as playing the piano and organ for over 30 years. She was also a member of the Progressive Club in Kingsdown and Blue Jeans Club in Ford.
On February 21, 1964 she married Alan Steele at the Ford Community Church.
Survivors include: her husband of 55 years, Alan, Ford; their 3 children, Robert Steele and wife Gera, Manhattan, Kansas, Krista Davis and husband Ed, Huntington Beach, California and Shanda Miller and husband Rex, Spearville; 2 brothers, Don Schoonover and wife Kathy, Larned and Kent Schoonover and wife Robyn, Littleton, Colorado; her sister-in-law, Leslie Schoonover, Dodge City; 8 grandchildren, Jessie Kremeier and husband Steven, Jamie Steele, Jarret Steele, Beach Steele, Hunter Davis, Morgan Miller Pagan and husband Rico, Gavin Miller and Ashton Miller; 2 step-grandchildren, Brooke Davis and Ali Davis; one great grandson, Zayden Pagan; and one step-great granddaughter, Aubree Davis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Rod Schoonover, a daughter-in-law, Mandi McPhail Steele and a step-granddaughter, Krista P. Davis.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Ford Community Church with Jeff Hiers officiating. Burial will follow in the Ford Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City, with the family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
The family suggests memorials to the Ford Community Church in care of Minnis Mortuary, P.O. Box 516, Bucklin, Kansas 67834. Condolences may be sent to www.minnismortuary.net.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -