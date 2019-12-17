|
|
FORD - Linda Louise (Schoonover) Steele, 73, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Minneola Long Term Care.
She was born February 21, 1946 in Dodge City, the daughter of Homer and Lavergne (Ingels) Schoonover. She was a graduate of Ford High School and a lifetime resident of Ford County. As well as being a homemaker, she was co-owner and operator of How Sweet It Is and Gotcha Covered for 10 years both in the Eckles Mall in Dodge City. She enjoyed reading and being outdoors taking care of the yard. She loved her family and attending her grandkids sporting events.
She was a member of the Ford Community Church where she taught Sunday School and was very involved with Vacation Bible School as well as playing the piano and organ for over 30 years. She was also a member of the Progressive Club in Kingsdown and Blue Jeans Club in Ford.
On February 21, 1964 she married Alan Steele at the Ford Community Church.
Survivors include: her husband of 55 years, Alan, Ford; their 3 children, Robert Steele and wife Gera, Manhattan, Kansas, Krista Davis and husband Ed, Huntington Beach, California and Shanda Miller and husband Rex, Spearville; 2 brothers, Don Schoonover and wife Kathy, Larned and Kent Schoonover and wife Robyn, Littleton, Colorado; her sister-in-law, Leslie Schoonover, Dodge City; 8 grandchildren, Jessie Kremeier and husband Steven, Jamie Steele, Jarret Steele, Beach Steele, Hunter Davis, Morgan Miller Pagan and husband Rico, Gavin Miller and Ashton Miller; 2 step-grandchildren, Brooke Davis and Ali Davis; one great grandson, Zayden Pagan; and one step-great granddaughter, Aubree Davis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Rod Schoonover, a daughter-in-law, Mandi McPhail Steele and a step-granddaughter, Krista P. Davis.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Ford Community Church with Jeff Hiers officiating. Burial will follow in the Ford Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City, with the family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
The family suggests memorials to the Ford Community Church in care of Minnis Mortuary, P.O. Box 516, Bucklin, Kansas 67834. Condolences may be sent to www.minnismortuary.net.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Dec. 17, 2019