SPEARVILLE - Spearville resident Linda Marie (Hill) Burk passed away November 29, 2020 at Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City, Kansas.
Linda was born June 9, 1953 in Kansas City, Missouri as the only child of Benjamin Henry and Nellie Mae Hill. She graduated from East High School in Kansas City in 1972. She attended the University of Missouri at Warrensburg.
On October 19, 1974, Linda married Dennis Burk in Liberty, Missouri. The couple lived in Texas, Missouri and Kansas before settling in Spearville in 1986. The couple was blessed with two children Emily and Timothy.
Linda spent 15 years as a paraeducator in the Spearville Public School system, a job she was very proud of and cherished greatly.
In their free time, Dennis and Linda loved camping and going to rendezvous where they made friends with people from across the country. To their rendezvous friends, Linda was lovingly known as Green Eyes. The couple was also very active in the Masons, Eastern Star and Shriners with the Shrine Circus in Dodge City serving as a highlight of their year. In their later years, the couple found their greatest joy in spending time with their grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband Dennis, her daughter Emily Grasser and husband Tommy of Great Bend, Kansas, her son Timothy and wife Shay of Hastings, Nebraska, four grandchildren: Abby and William Grasser and Annabeth and Benjamin Burk and numerous extended family and dear friends.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents, born sleeping granddaughter Madison Renee Grasser and infant granddaughter Cora Elizabeth Burk.
Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City with Pastor Chad Rhoades officiating. Cremation will follow the service. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel.
The family suggests memorials to Shriners Hospitals for Children
in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.