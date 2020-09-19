Lloyd Stuart "Stu" Curtis Jr, 56, of Panama City, FL, passed away September 13, 2020, suddenly at his home. He was born in Manhattan, KS, May 25, 1964. Stu grew up in Dodge City, Kansas. He attended St. Mary of the Plains College, Dodge City Community College and graduated from KSU with a BS in Industrial Engineering in 1987. After graduation he went to work for Boeing in Wichita. After a couple of years, he returned to Dodge City to work for Curtis Machine Company. In 2002 Stu moved his family to Panama City, FL.

Stu loved God, his family, friends and country. He liked spending time with his family, telling jokes, repairing things, spending time at the beach, and learning. Stu was a member of the Dodge City Rotary Club, the Lynn Haven Rotary Club, and the Panama City Kiwanis Club. While in Dodge City he was a member of the Dodge City Community College Board of Trustees and President of the Dodge City Rotary Club. After moving to Panama City, Stu was a member of the Military Affairs Committee.

Stu was preceded in death by his father, Stuart, and two brothers. Survivors include his wife, Clare of Panama City; three children, Mary (Alexandria, VA), Victor (Panama City, FL), and Alison (Douglas, Wyoming); mother, Janie Curtis; brother, John Curtis (Jenny) of Dodge City, KS; and multiple nieces and nephews.

On Saturday, September 19, visitation will be at 10 and the service at 11 at the First Baptist Church of Panama City, 640 Grace Avenue. Everything will take place in the Fellowship Hall.

