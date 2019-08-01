|
DODGE CITY – Lois Mae Hungerford, 92, left this world on May 29, 2019 at her home in Highlands Ranch, Colorado with her loved ones at her side. Lois was born on November 14, 1926 at the home of her grandmother, Carrie Mae Holloway, in Copeland. She was the daughter of Ben E. and Anna Mae Weeks.
She attended Dodge City Senior High School for her senior year and graduated in 1945. She worked as a secretary before marriage. Lois was married on February 16, 1947 to Lester O. Hungerford at the First Christian Church in Dodge City. They were members of the church for many years before moving to Colorado to be nearer to family after they retired.
Lois and Les had five children: James Lester, Thomas Wayne, John Ray, Patricia Ann, and Linda Kay. Lois enjoyed life. Being with her family was her favorite time. She spent as much time as she could with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Lois and Les loved to travel. They went on car trips with friends and traveled many places with their son Tom and his wife, Linda. Lois and Les enjoyed flying to the British Virgin Islands to visit their youngest daughter, Linda, as well. They also went on several bus tours to different parts of the country.
Lois enjoyed working after her children were grown. She worked at Dodge City High School in the lunchroom and then moved to Dodge City Community College where she eventually had her favorite job as secretary to the Dean of Nursing. She retired from the college and moved to Colorado with her husband soon after.
Lois is survived by four children, James Lester Hungerford of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; Thomas Wayne Hungerford of Parker, Colorado; Patricia Ann Arrasmith of Dodge City; and Linda Kay Ketcham of Columbus, North Carolina; eight grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, John in 1967; her husband Lester in 2006; one granddaughter; and two great grandsons.
Memorial services will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the First Christian Church in Dodge City with Pastor Doug Harris presiding. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City. There is no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church or the donor's favorite charity in care of Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Aug. 1, 2019