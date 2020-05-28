|
|
CIMARRON - Lois Mae Kerr, 101, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at The Shepherd's Center, Cimarron, Kansas.
She was born September 10, 1918 in Peoria, Nebraska, the daughter of Howard and Mattie (Sleeper) Pribbeno. She grew up in Sharon Springs, Kansas and graduated high school in 1937. Lois and Gerald moved from Boulder, Colorado to Cimarron, Kansas in 1958 remaining an area resident for her lifetime. She attended Fort Hays State University and obtained her lifetime teaching certificate and worked as a teacher for K-8 in a one room school house. Throughout the years she taught at Wallace County, Hays, Westminster Colorado, Oakley, Dodge City, and Cimarron. She was a project leader for the Cimarron Rustlers 4-H Club and enjoyed passing her knowledge onto others; especially her love for sewing, cooking, and crocheting.
Lois was a member of the First United Methodist Church, and she was the president of the United Methodist Women. She also served as the Sunday school secretary for countless years, and was a member of the ladies town coffee club, all in Cimarron.
On June 10, 1950 she married Gerald Eugene Kerr in Boulder, Colorado. He preceded her in death on February 19, 1998.
Survivors include: 2 daughters, Susan Mahurin and companion Mike Leahy, Dodge City, and Sandi Jordan, Sharon Springs, Kansas; 5 Grandchildren, Jennifer Hill and husband Brian, Jason Kerr and wife Ashley, Amanda Kolb and husband Shawn, Megan Ross and husband Ian, and Ken Kerr; 18 Great Grandchildren, Jessica Messmer, Joshua Kerr, Austan Richman, Ashlee Richman, Kaityln Richman, Peyton Hill, Derek Hill, Braxton Kerr, Kyler Kerr, Westin Kerr, Mykenzie Kolb, Chandler Kolb, Carson Ross, Sydney Ross, Skyler Ross, Haley Kerr, Brandon Kerr, Kennedy Kerr; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Steve Kerr, 2 brothers, Howard and Glenn Pribbeno, and 2 sisters, Bernice Sehnert and Eleanor Carpenter.
Funeral Service will be at 2:00 pm Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, Cimarron with Rev. Richard Deimund officiating. Burial will follow Cimarron Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Cimarron.
The family suggests memorials to the Lois Kerr Memorial Fund in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 446 Cimarron, Kansas
67835. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 28, 2020