Hanston – Lora Belle Hastings, 89, passed away April 17, 2019 at Hodgeman County Long Term Care Center, Jetmore, KS.
She was born February 13, 1930 in Spearville, KS the daughter of Mike and Hazel Crouse Smith. A lifetime area resident, she was a farmer/homemaker.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church and was a Cub Scout Leader, both of Hanston, KS.
On December 19, 1948, she married James G. Hastings in Jetmore. He died June 20, 1999.
Survivors include: three sons, Steve Hastings, Hanston, KS, Jim (Margaret) Hastings, Stilwell, KS, Arnold (Cory) Hastings, Merriam, KS; daughter, Nancy (Mike) Graves, Wichita, KS; brother, Chet Smith, Wichita, KS; sister, Pat Snyder, Dodge City, KS; six grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by a son, Larry Hastings.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at United Methodist Church, Hanston, with Pastor Cyd Stein presiding. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at Beckwith Funeral Home, Jetmore. Burial will be in the Fairmount Cemetery, Jetmore.
Memorials may be given to Hanston United Methodist Church or the Hodgeman County Long Term Care Center, Jetmore in care of Beckwith Funeral Home, Box 663 Jetmore, KS 67854. Condolences may be left at www.beckwithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 19, 2019