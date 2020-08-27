Dodge City - Lorene F. Lais, 77, died August 9, 2020 at Presbyterian Manor of the Plains in Dodge City. She was born on April 25, 1943 in Connersville, Indiana, the daughter of Orrin A. and Alice (Windblad) Berthiaume.
Lorene was raised in Hagerstown, Maryland. She moved to New York in 1961 where she worked for ABC-TV. Lorene then moved to Wichita in 1968 and finally to Dodge City in 1970. She worked as a lab technician for Dodge City Medical Center and the SW Clinic. Lorene also was a realtor.
On June 29, 1974, Lorene married her best friend, Harlan J. Lais at the First Presbyterian Church in Dodge City. Harlan and Lorene were both avid readers, loved the theater, and enjoyed traveling together. Lorene had a wonderful sense of humor. No matter the circumstances, each day was a joy. She believed that God gave her the gift of humor for a special reason. She was given that gift to try to make at least one person smile and laugh each day. They in turn could do the same for someone else.
Lorene was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Dodge City where she served as a deacon and an elder.
Lorene is survived by two sisters, Karen Fevold and husband Dean of Bentonville, Arkansas and Rev. Andrea Mockridge and husband Mike of Higginsville, Missouri; nephews, Lee Bobbitt and wife Cinnamon of St. Charles, Missouri; David Karlton and wife Stine of Denmark; Patrick Londeen and wife Maree of New Zealand; nieces, Lainie Roddis and husband Ben of New Zealand; and Mary Beth Sprecher of Blue Springs, Missouri; as well as many great nephews and great nieces. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harlan; sister, Janice Karlton; and brother-in-law, Phil Karlton.
Memorial service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City on Tuesday, September, 1, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Private family burial will be at a later date. There is no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials are suggested to Friendship Feast or Manor of the Plains in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.