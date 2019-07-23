|
|
DODGE CITY - Loretta Faye Stone, 75, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at home in Dodge City.
She was born March 25, 1944 at Freedom, Oklahoma the daughter of John and Florence (Hoffman) Bliss. She had recently moved here from Bucklin, Kansas.
Loretta enjoyed cooking, spending time with her family and doing jigsaw puzzles with her husband, Richard.
Survivors include: her husband, Richard Stone, Dodge City; 3 daughters, Sherry Carpenter and Melissa Langlois, both of Dodge City and Darla Stone, Protection; 1 son, Stephen Carpenter wife Kelli, Hutchinson; 1 daugher-in-law, Lisa Carpenter, Dodge City; 1 sister, Ruby Thompson, Freedom, Oklahoma; 2 brothers, JL Bliss wife Johnnie, Dalhart, Texas and Richard Bliss, Rogers, Nebraska; 10 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sons, Roy and Mike Stone, and 2 granddaughters, Chandra Stone and Laken Seyb.
Memorial service will be at 10:30 am Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Ford Community Church, Ford, with Allen Smith officiating. There will be no public viewing, as cremation has taken place. The register book will be available to sign from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Thursday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to Hospice of the Prairie or Cancer Treatment Centers of America both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on July 23, 2019