DODGE CITY – Lori Ann Shute, 56, died Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Trinity Manor in Dodge City, Kansas.
She was born in Ford, Kansas the daughter of Paul Eugene and Vivian Arlene (Malone) Shute. She was a lifetime resident and worked as an accountant at Cargill.
She loved watching the Kansas City Chiefs, going to the casino, playing bingo, talking on the phone and spending time with her grandchildren. If you knew Lori, she was always happy.
Survivors include, her 2 daughters, Shanda Blea and husband Emidio of Jetmore, Kansas and Shala Castro and husband Hector of Dodge City; 1 son, Steven Ledesma of Dodge City; 3 sisters, Joyce Crosby and Rose Shute both of Dodge City, and Vicki Howe of Hanston, Kansas; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 1 brother, James Shute, 2 grandchildren, Julian Shute and Diamond Deleon.
Memorial Service will be Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:00 am at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City with Jeff Hiers officiating. Friends and family may sign the register on Friday from noon to 5:00pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel.
The family suggests memorials to Lori Shute Memorial Fund of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.