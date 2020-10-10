DODGE CITY – Louis Tovar Sanchez, 97, died Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Dodge City.
He was born in the Mexican Village, Dodge City on August 19, 1923 the son of Soledad Sanchez and Florentina Tovar. He was a lifetime area resident and member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dodge City. He worked for Centel as a meter reader for many years, working for them he received the President's Award and the Centel Corporation Man of the Year in the State of Kansas. He was very involved in the Dodge City Community being the first Hispanic mayor of Dodge City along with the first Hispanic elected to the city commission. He coached and umpired for the Dodge City Softball Association for 25 years becoming president of the Dodge City Recreation Commission along with Umpire in Chief. Louis also served as the chairman of the Diocesan and Development Drive, Great Plains Development Committee, Ford County Regional Planning Committee, Counsel on Aging, and was a member of the GI Forum. Louis credited his parents for instilling the values and ethics for how he led his life. He also was a resource to the Heritage Center in Dodge City regarding the Mexican Village. Louis and Linda were widely known for their ball room dancing skills.
On October 23, 1943 he married Linda E. Esquibel in Dodge City. She preceded him in death on November 20, 2007.
Survivors include: his 3 daughters, Linda Roush, Dodge City, Victoria Smith, Wichita, Kansas, and Veronica Sanchez, Leesburg, Virginia; 1 daughter-in-law, Marilyn Sanchez, Mission, Kansas; 1 sister, Anita Morales, Wichita, Kansas; 2 grandsons, Kenneth Roush, Wichita, Kansas and Bradford Smith, Phoenix, Arizona; 2 granddaughters, Erin Peters, Mission, Kansas, Kansas and Kelley Sanchez, Connecticut; and 6 great grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, 1 son, Robert D. Sanchez, 5 brothers, Alvin, Rudy, Frank, Gavino, and Isaac Sanchez, and 6 sisters, Lena, Ramona, Asuncion, Luz, Trinie, and Mary.
Services will be held at a later date. There will be no visitation, cremation has taken place.
