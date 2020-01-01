|
Lowell Arthur Selley, 82, of Lenexa, Kansas passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019. He will forever be remembered as a loving father, granddad, brother, uncle and friend to everyone he met.
Lowell was born on February 28, 1937 in Oakley, Kansas to Martin A. and Belle (Letham) Selley. He attended and graduated from Oakley High School where he exceeded as two time runner up in Wrestling. Lowell served his country honorably in the United States Army. He married the love of his life, Maureen Kay Sparks on January 28, 1964. Together they raised their three boys, Greg, Rod and Richard.
Lowell worked as a Body Repair Man for several years. He was a dedicated member of Legacy Christian Church in Overland Park, Kansas. Lowell enjoyed collecting coins, gardening, watching his favorite sports and serving his family and friends working as a "Handy Man" around the house. Lowell enjoyed spending time with his family and nothing gave him more pleasure in life than the time he spent with his grandchildren. He will be sadly missed.
Lowell is preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Belle Selley and his loving wife of 52 years Maureen Selley who passed away on September 30, 2016. He is survived by his three sons: Greg Selley and his wife Dee of Olathe, Kansas, Rod Selley of Bedford, Texas and Richard Selley and his wife Tara of Overland Park, Kansas. Left behind to cherish his memory are his seven grandchildren: Kyle Selley, Amber Selley, Allan Selley, Shawn Selley, Zachary Selley, Xavier Selley and Liam Selley.
Memorial Service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Legacy Christian Church 10150 Antioch Road Overland Park, Kansas 66212. Visitation 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. Saturday prior to the service at the church. A private graveside service will take place at a later date in Oakley, Kansas. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: The ().
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jan. 1, 2020