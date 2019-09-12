|
|
DODGE CITY - Lynn Dale Dirks 71, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in Wichita, Kansas.
Lynn was born on January 2, 1948, in Dodge City the son of Elmer and Anna (Drach) Dirks. He devoted his life to his family. Lynn enjoyed fishing and watching football; especially the Kansas City Chiefs and K-State Wildcats. He was a lifetime Dodge City resident, and graduated from Dodge City High School, Class of 1966. He also attended Dodge City Community College. Lynn was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and sang with the choir. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, where he enjoyed helping with Bingo, cooking meals and tending bar. He also donated blood for over 30 years. Lynn retired from Hi Plains Feed Mill in 2012, where he worked for 36 years. After retirement, Lynn enjoyed watching his grandchildren's activities, weekly breakfast with friends and trips to the farm.
Lynn was married on June 4, 1971; resulting in 4 children.
Survivors include: 3 daughters, Lisa Dirks, Wichita, Shanna Schmitz and husband Dean, Topeka, and Julianne Boatright and husband Brett, Dodge City; his son, Troy Dirks and wife Jessica, Garden City; 4 grandchildren, Jackson, Emma, and Graham Dirks and Tyler Schmitz; 2 sisters, Darlene Elledge, Dodge City and Lynnette Fry, Ford.
He was preceded in death by his parents
Vigil service followed by Knights of Columbus rosary will be at 7:00 pm Friday, September 13, 2019, both at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dodge City. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Saturday at the church with Fr. Robert Schremmer presiding. Burial will follow in Christ the King Cemetery, Ford County. Visitation will be Friday from noon to 4:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to the Sacred Heart School Endowment Fund or Christ the King Cemetery both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Sept. 12, 2019