Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fleener Funeral Home - Greensburg
514 South Main Street
Greensburg, KS 67054
(620) 723-2612
Visitation
Sunday, May 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fleener Funeral Home - Greensburg
514 South Main Street
Greensburg, KS 67054
View Map
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Mabel Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mabel Laverne Schmidt


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mabel Laverne Schmidt Obituary
Greensburg- Mabel Laverne Schmidt, 95, died May 14, 2020 at her home in Greensburg, Kansas.
She was born September 21, 1924 in Garden City, Missouri, the daughter of George J. and Henrietta Ursula (Greaser) Guengerich. Mabel had lived in Garden City and North Kansas City, Missouri, Lebanon Oregon, and Greensburg since 1950. She was a retired Registered Nurse. Mabel graduated from Hesston High School in 1942, attended one year at Hesston College, La Junta Mennonite School of Nursing and graduated Goshen College in Goshen Indiana with a bachelor's degree. She was a member of the Greensburg Mennonite Church, Extension Homemakers Unit, Kiowa County Health Foundation, and the Kiowa County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, all of Greensburg and the La Junta Mennonite School of Nursing Alumni Association. In 1953 Mabel married John H. Schmidt in Greensburg.
He preceded her in death March 29, 1986.
She is survived by two sons Joel Hamilton Schmidt and wife Patsy and Denton Anthony Schmidt and wife Cindy, all of Greensburg, two brothers Vernon Guengerich, Kansas City, Kansas and Lloyd Guengerich, Kansas City, five Grandchildren Jeremi Schmidt, Sedalia, Missouri, Leah Kerbs and husband Clayton and Logan Schmidt and wife Allison, all of Dodge City, and Steve and Brian Terry, seven Great-grandchildren Gage and Avianna Schmidt, Porter, Chandler and Creighton Paul Kerbs, and Makenzi and Collin Schmidt. Mabel was also preceded by two brothers LeRoy and Robert Lee Guengerich and a sister Verda Strang.
A private family graveside service will be held in Fairview Cemetery, Greensburg with Rev. Jeffrey D. Blackburn presiding. A public visitation, with social distancing, will be held 5:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Fleener Funeral Home, Greensburg.
A public memorial service is planned for a future date. Memorials are suggested to the Greensburg Mennonite Church in care of Fleener Funeral Home, 514 S. Main St., Greensburg KS 67054.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mabel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -