Greensburg- Mabel Laverne Schmidt, 95, died May 14, 2020 at her home in Greensburg, Kansas.
She was born September 21, 1924 in Garden City, Missouri, the daughter of George J. and Henrietta Ursula (Greaser) Guengerich. Mabel had lived in Garden City and North Kansas City, Missouri, Lebanon Oregon, and Greensburg since 1950. She was a retired Registered Nurse. Mabel graduated from Hesston High School in 1942, attended one year at Hesston College, La Junta Mennonite School of Nursing and graduated Goshen College in Goshen Indiana with a bachelor's degree. She was a member of the Greensburg Mennonite Church, Extension Homemakers Unit, Kiowa County Health Foundation, and the Kiowa County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, all of Greensburg and the La Junta Mennonite School of Nursing Alumni Association. In 1953 Mabel married John H. Schmidt in Greensburg.
He preceded her in death March 29, 1986.
She is survived by two sons Joel Hamilton Schmidt and wife Patsy and Denton Anthony Schmidt and wife Cindy, all of Greensburg, two brothers Vernon Guengerich, Kansas City, Kansas and Lloyd Guengerich, Kansas City, five Grandchildren Jeremi Schmidt, Sedalia, Missouri, Leah Kerbs and husband Clayton and Logan Schmidt and wife Allison, all of Dodge City, and Steve and Brian Terry, seven Great-grandchildren Gage and Avianna Schmidt, Porter, Chandler and Creighton Paul Kerbs, and Makenzi and Collin Schmidt. Mabel was also preceded by two brothers LeRoy and Robert Lee Guengerich and a sister Verda Strang.
A private family graveside service will be held in Fairview Cemetery, Greensburg with Rev. Jeffrey D. Blackburn presiding. A public visitation, with social distancing, will be held 5:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Fleener Funeral Home, Greensburg.
A public memorial service is planned for a future date. Memorials are suggested to the Greensburg Mennonite Church in care of Fleener Funeral Home, 514 S. Main St., Greensburg KS 67054.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 16, 2020