DODGE CITY - Manuel Garcia - Naranjo, 71, died Monday, February 4, 2020 at Via Christis St. Francis, Wichita, Kansas.
He was born on September 22, 1948 in San Juan, Puerto Rico the son of Manuel Garcia and Maria Luisa Naranjo. He served in the United States Army from 1974 to 1977 and 1980 to 1986. He was a school bus driver for USD 443 in Dodge City.
Manuel loved baseball, bowling and dancing. He enjoyed preaching the word of God and being with his family.
He was a member of Templo La Hermosa, Dodge City.
On October 28, 2006 he married Oralia Garcia - Rivera at Dodge City.
Survivors include: his wife, Dodge City; 4 sons, Gene Garcia, Jorge Garcia, Christian Garcia and Joshua Garcia; a brother, Armando Garcia - Naranjo; 2 sisters, Gloria Garcia - Naranjo and Leticia Garcia; 3 step-sons, Jesus Herrera, Miguel Herrera, and Juan Herrera; and one grandson, Austin Garcia
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Eric Garcia, a sister, Lucila Garcia.
Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Templo La Hermosa, Dodge City. Burial will follow in the Kansas Veteran's Cemetery at Fort Dodge, with full military rights by the American Legion District 8 and Military Honors for the State of Kansas. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to Manuel Garcia - Naranjo Memorial Fund in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Feb. 5, 2020