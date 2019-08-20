|
NEWTON - Marc Daman Walker, 50, died Friday August 16, 2019 at the Integris Baptist Hospital in Oklahoma City, Okla.
He was born in Wichita, Ks., the son of William D. and Sally Jane Pyle Walker. Marc graduated from high school in Dodge City, Kansas.
Marc had lived in Newton for the past several years. In late 2012, he went to work at Agco, Inc., in Hesston where he was a machinist on the second shift.
He loved spending time with family and friends where he was always the life of the party. He was kind and generous, always willing to give the shirt off his back to those in need and positive role model to all.
Survivors include his two sons Eric Smith and Ryan Walker both of Newton; daughter Kylie Walker of Newton; fiance' Melissa Schmidt and her two sons Tyler and Gage Schmidt of the home in Newton; parents Bill and Sally Walker of Dodge City, Ks.; brother Scott Walker of Wichita; sisters Cherise Johnston and Bonnie Walker both of Dodge City; Grandchildren Ryder Smith and Koneko Walker.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00am on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Broadway Colonial Funeral Home in Newton. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Newton.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 1-9pm, where the family will receive friends between 6-9pm.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, Ks.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Aug. 20, 2019