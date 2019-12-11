Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Swaim Funeral Chapel
Margaret Ann Beason


1939 - 2019
Margaret Ann Beason Obituary
La Crosse - Margaret Ann Beason, 80, died December 6, 2019 at Locust Grove Village, La Crosse. She was born on June 18, 1939 at Winfield, the daughter of Chester E. and Elizabeth Glee (Cole) Hall.
Margaret grew up and attended schools in Cedar Vale. On August 14, 1955 she married Dean Beason in Sedan. They moved to Jetmore in 1979 and then later to Dodge City in 1990. Margaret was a homemaker and also a special education para at Dodge City High School. She was active in her church where she sang in the choir, helped with MOP's, emailing prayer requests and anything else that the church needed.
She was a member of First Southern Baptist Church of Dodge City.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 64 years, Dean Beason of LaCrosse; a son, Michael D. Beason and wife Lydia of Beaufort, South Carolina; two daughters, Debbie Lapka of Dodge City and Kathy Renfrow and husband Duane of LaCrosse; nine grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Michael.
Memorial service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Carl Willis presiding. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the FSBC Youth in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Dec. 11, 2019
