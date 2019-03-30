|
Margaret Ann Cole was born January 3, 1923 to George Haynes Bridges and Alice Yoakum Bridges. She had three siblings, Mary Alice, George, and Edwin, all of whom preceded her in death. Margaret lived in Corpus Christi, Texas with her Uncle Walter and Aunt Edna until she was twelve. She then lived with her mother in Kansas City, Missouri on the Plaza.
She married George LaVerne Cole on August 5, 1939 at Olatha, Kansas. They made their home in Jefferson City, Missouri, then moved to Kansas City, Missouri, then Pensacola, Florida where George was in the Navy. They then moved to Dodge City, Kansas, where they built their house at 303 University and Margaret lived until 2017. She was preceded in death by her husband while in Dodge City. Margaret moved to Joplin, Missouri at the age of 94, where she lived with her son, Michael, and his wife, Donna.
Their children were Charles Frederik Cole, Michael Bridges Cole, Georgia Ann Cole, and Carol Lee Cole. They raised these four children with tender loving care. Margaret is survived by 75 descendants.
George and Margaret were Certified Court Reporters of Kansas. Margaret was a member of The First United Methodist Church and a Stephens Minister. She belonged to the Queen Boudicea Genealogical Society, Daughters of the American Revolution (12 Soldiers and Patriots), Dames of Magna Carta, the Plantagenet Genealogical Society and the Order of Charlemagne. She loved to travel and visited all 50 States and some 50 foreign countries.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at the home of Michael and Donna Cole of Joplin, Missouri on the weekend of April 13 and 14.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Mar. 30, 2019