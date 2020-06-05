Margaret Jean Luedtke, 87, a longtime Cut Bank, MT resident passed Friday, May 29, 2020 at her apartment at Buffalo Hills Terrace Independent Living in Kalispell, MT.
Jean was born in Dodge City, KS on November 8, 1932 to Merrill and Marge Straight. There she attended school and graduated from Dodge City High School in 1950.
Jean married Robert Platt Sr in 1950. They had four children: Robert, Diane, Bruce, and Tim. The family moved to Cut Bank in 1966 from Kansas. They later divorced. Jean married James Wold in March of 1971. James adopted Bruce and Tim. James passed in 1982. Jean married Vic Luedtke in May 1984 and they resided at his family farm until Vic's health deteriorated. She and Vic enjoyed traveling, sightseeing, and attending many Saturday night dances. Vic passed in January of 2017. Jean moved to Buffalo Hills Terrace in July of 2018 after her vision deteriorated from Macular Degeneration.
Jean lived a full life as a wife, mother, grandmother, auntie, cousin, and friend. She was active in home extension having been named Extension Homemaker Of The Year in Cut Bank. She was employed as a clerk at Buttrey's Food and JC Penney's. She was active in the Glacier Penguins Good Sam group, Triangle Squares Quilt Guild, and the Cut Bank Senior Center. Jean was very active in her church and attended lady's bible study and the quilter's group. She helped make many mission and charity quilts. She had a passion for making quilts and that was the activity she missed the most after her vision started failing. But she kept trying. Jean pieced many quilts, table runners, and wall hangings and even did some counted cross stitching. She loved garage sales and shopping at thrift stores. She even shopped the thrift stores in Ireland. Jean could always find a bargain.
Jean had a bucket list. The last item on her list was to go white water rafting. Her grandson, Sam Luedtke, took her rafting on the Middle Fork of the Flathead River last summer. She absolutely enjoyed the whole 2-hour ride. She has also parasailed, water skied, went on an Alaskan and Panama Canal cruise. She enjoyed a trip to Ireland for her 85th birthday with her son, Robert and Janet. Jean taught her children and many of her grandchildren how to water ski and knee board. She loved the water and could float like no other. In fact, she gave the people quite a scare at the pool at Buffalo Hills when she fell asleep floating in the pool waiting for everyone to show up for exercise class.
Everyone who met Jean became her friend. She loved all her family, children, and grandchildren. She was not a step-mother to any, she was a mother and grandmother to all the blended family members and loved them unconditionally. She made each one feel important. Jean was the matriarch of the family and they already miss her and will keep her in their hearts forever. She had a very beautiful smile and a very contagious laugh.
Survivors include her children, Robert (Janet) Platt of North Carolina, Diane (Steve) Proefrock of Cut Bank, Bruce (Kelli) Wold of Seeley Lake, Tim (Kim) Wold of Kalispell, Rich (Val) Wold, Don (Jan) Wold, Dave (Debbie) Wold, all of Washington, and Tim Luedtke of Cut Bank; 20 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren with one on the way; sister, Pat Anders of Kansas; daughter-in-law, Marlene Luedtke of Cut Bank; sisters-in-law, Barb Straight and Mary Straight both of Kansas; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews; and many many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, MJ and Mike; son, Ron Luedtke; granddaughter, Shelly Wold; and great granddaughter, Karsynn Morrisett; brother-in-law, Lawrence Anders; daughter-in-law, Marcia Luedtke; and husbands, Robert Platt, James Wold, and Vic Luedtke.
Private services will be held in Cut Bank. Condolences can be made to Jean's memorial page at www.asperfh.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jun. 5, 2020.