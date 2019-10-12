|
|
SPEARVILLE - Margaret Klenke, 98, died Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Presbyterian Manor of the Plains in Dodge City.
She was born November 11, 1920, at Offerle, the daughter of Adam J. and Margaret (Riedl) Kisner. She was a graduate of Offerle High School and on August 25, 1941, she married Urban Klenke at Offerle. She was a homemaker and after raising her family, she became the Editor of the Spearville News for 20 years and the Southwest Kansas Register and Senior Beacon for 16 years until retiring.
She was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Daughters of Isabella, Auxiliary 5984, Senior Center and Minerva Club all in Spearville. She was also a member of Soroptimist International, Dodge City Media Pros, Salvation Army Auxiliary and Phi Beta Psi Zeta Lambda Chapter all in Dodge City and the National Federation of Presswomen. She was a volunteer for Hospice of the Prairie and .
Survivors include: 5 children, Paulette Knobbe and husband Craig, Jetmore, Tom Klenke and wife Rosie, Spearville, Brenda Klenke, Kansas City, Missouri, Roger Klenke and partner, Gary Hockman, Oklahoma City and Arlene Holderness and husband Mark, Montezuma; 5 grandchildren, Jeff Knobbe and wife Ivy and their children, Karley, Kaitlyn and Kieryn, Jason Knobbe and wife Julie and their children, Nick, Andrew and Shao, Jessica Knobbe, Eric Holderness and Audrey King and husband Evan.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Urban, on December 11, 2002, 2 sisters, Frances Rapp and Kathern Caldwell, a brother, William Kisner and an infant sister.
Vigil service will be at 7:00 pm Monday, October 14, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Church. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Tuesday at the church with Fr. Robert Schremmer presiding. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Windthorst. Visitation will be Monday from noon to 4:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. The casket will remain closed.
The family suggests memorials to Windthorst Heritage, Inc, Manor of the Plains or the Salvation Army all in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Oct. 12, 2019