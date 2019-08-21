|
Dodge City - Margaret M. Rodriguez, 90, passed away on August 17, 2019 at Wesley Hospital in Wichita. She was born on June 20, 1929 at Ensign, the daughter of Eleodoro (Leo) and Rosa Soliz Rodriguez.
Margaret worked as one of the first telephone operators in Ensign, as well as working many years as a clerk at the Lora Lock Hotel in Dodge City. After the closing of the Lora Lock Hotel, she spent several years working as a clerk at the Silver Spur Lodge in Dodge City until her retirement.
Margaret spent several years living at the Park Plaza and had recently moved to SunPorch Nursing Home, where the staff fell in love with her.
She was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe of Dodge City.
Margaret is survived by her brother, Francis H. Rodriguez and his wife Virginia of North Kansas City, MO; several nieces and nephews who revered her as "Aunti M"; several great nieces and nephews; as well as great great nieces and nephews; numerous relatives and friends; and her care taker and very good friend, Nancy Barnes of Dodge City. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Rosa; sister, Esther Ruiz; and brothers, Raymond Rodriguez and Manuel Rodriguez.
Funeral service will be held at Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Dodge City on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Father Juan Salas presiding. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. Vigil service will be at Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 7:00 PM. Visitation will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Dodge City on Thursday from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to SunPorch, to be used for the new bus project, in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Aug. 21, 2019