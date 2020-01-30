|
Hewitt, Texas - Margarette Louise Behee, 93, died January 26, 2020 at the home of her son Mark in Hewitt, Texas. She was born on July 12, 1926 at Ulysses, Kansas the daughter of Elmer and Mary (Byers) Kratzer.
She graduated from Ulysses High School and went to work for the telephone company in Dodge City, where she met and married her husband Alvin Behee on May 17, 1947, he preceded her in death on January 4, 2006. They owned and operated Behee's Inc. After retiring they moved to Rock Port, Texas, and she later moved to Hewitt, Texas to be near her family.
She is survived by her two sons Max Behee and wife Connie of Dodge City; Mark Behee and companion Teressa Miller of Hewitt, Texas as well as five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, two infant sons David and Jeffrey, and four sisters.
A private graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Interim Hospice in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jan. 30, 2020