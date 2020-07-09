Dodge City - Maria Elaine Musick, 78, died July 7, 2020 at the Kansas Soldiers Home in Fort Dodge. She was born on December 5, 1941 in St. Marys, the daughter of George and Catherine (Johnston) Vershelden.
Maria spent her childhood in St. Marys where she graduated from St. Marys High School. She went on to further her education at Marymount College and Newman College, obtaining two different Associates Degrees. Maria married Pat Hutley and they made their home in Copeland, raising three children. They later divorced. Maria continued her education, attending St. Mary of the Plains in Dodge City. She earned both a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Science degrees in education.
Maria taught for 12 years in Copeland before moving to Dodge City where she taught 8th grade reading for 16 years. Maria's love for learning continued. She not only went on to receive a Master's Degree from Kansas State University but also accumulated over 30 hours in theology. On November 20, 1998, Maria married Gary Musick at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Dodge City. She retired from teaching in 2004. Maria enjoyed reading and volunteer work. She was very active in the organization, Justice for Immigrants.
She was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Dodge City. Maria volunteered for many areas in the church, always helping out where needed.
Maria is survived by her husband, Gary of Dodge City; three children, Julie Chase and husband Derek of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Sarah Ambrioso and husband Joel of Cape Coral, Florida, and Pete Hutley and wife Ruth of Columbus; three step daughters, Renee Shriner and husband Bart of Cimarron, Robin Mann and husband David of Leavenworth, and Rebecca Garcia of Mulvane; a sister, Janet White of London, Ohio; one brother, Michael Vershelden and wife Nancy of Sachse, Texas; 16 grandsons, and four granddaughters. She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, George and Bob Vershelden; and a sister, Katrina Clark.
Funeral mass will be held at Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Doge City on Saturday July 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Father Rudin Din presiding. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Friday July 10, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM with the vigil beginning at 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.