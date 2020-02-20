|
Protection - Mariluz Romero, 38, died Monday, February 17, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas.
She was born May 8, 1981 in Guerrero, Mexico, the Daughter of Leopoldo Romero and Luz Alarcon. She enjoyed spending time with her family during the holidays and family dinners. She loved getting to spend time with her two sons.
She was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Dodge City.
Survivors include: her partner, Alonso Gardea, Protection, Kansas; 2 sons, Ivan and Eric Gardea Romero both of Protection; her father, Leopoldo Ramero; 2 sisters, Norma Romero and Yaelin Romero both of Kingman, Kansas; brother, Leopoldo Romero, Minneola, Kansas.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Luz Alarcon.
Vigil service will be at 7:00 pm Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dodge City. Funeral Mass will be at 2:00 pm Friday February 21, 2020 at the Cathedral with Fr. Juan Salas presiding. Visitation will be 10:00 am to 4 p.m. Thursday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Maple Grove Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials to the Mariluz Romero Memorial Fund in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Feb. 20, 2020