1/1
Marilyn Ives
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CIMARRON – Marilyn Ives, 77, died Friday, August 28, 2020 at Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa in Wichita.
She was born May 10, 1943 at Dodge City, the daughter of Eitel and Dorothy (Pelton) Sanders. She was a graduate of Cimarron High School and a lifetime area resident. She was the State Director of Interfaith Ministries Mother to Mother, also worked as a paraprofessional for the Cimarron Grade school and was a reenactor and seamstress for Boothill.
She was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church, Dodge City. Marilyn loved to quilt and sew, so much so that she taught all 4 daughters how to sew always watching over their shoulder. She also enjoyed gardening, painting, and spoiling her dogs.
On August 6, 1961 she married her high school sweetheart, Gary Ives, at St. Michael Church in rural Hodgeman County. He preceded her in death on December 21, 2012.
Survivors include: her 4 daughters, Lisa Jackson and husband Mike, Dodge City, Sharlene Roesener and husband David, Dodge City, Denise Weaver and husband Stewart Todd, Andover and Kristy Kugler and husband Allen, Cimarron; a sister, Linda Miller and husband Larry, Orange Grove, Texas; her sister-in-law, Sondra Jantz and companion, Terry Pitts, Dodge City; 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; and extended family members, Erline Davis.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Sanford and Bernita Ives; and step-father-in-law, Max Davis.
Graveside Service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Greencrest Memorial Gardens, Dodge City with Pastor Corky Spitler officiating. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the register from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to Christ the King Lutheran Church or K9 Corral both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 225-0518
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved