CIMARRON – Marilyn Ives, 77, died Friday, August 28, 2020 at Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa in Wichita.
She was born May 10, 1943 at Dodge City, the daughter of Eitel and Dorothy (Pelton) Sanders. She was a graduate of Cimarron High School and a lifetime area resident. She was the State Director of Interfaith Ministries Mother to Mother, also worked as a paraprofessional for the Cimarron Grade school and was a reenactor and seamstress for Boothill.
She was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church, Dodge City. Marilyn loved to quilt and sew, so much so that she taught all 4 daughters how to sew always watching over their shoulder. She also enjoyed gardening, painting, and spoiling her dogs.
On August 6, 1961 she married her high school sweetheart, Gary Ives, at St. Michael Church in rural Hodgeman County. He preceded her in death on December 21, 2012.
Survivors include: her 4 daughters, Lisa Jackson and husband Mike, Dodge City, Sharlene Roesener and husband David, Dodge City, Denise Weaver and husband Stewart Todd, Andover and Kristy Kugler and husband Allen, Cimarron; a sister, Linda Miller and husband Larry, Orange Grove, Texas; her sister-in-law, Sondra Jantz and companion, Terry Pitts, Dodge City; 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; and extended family members, Erline Davis.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Sanford and Bernita Ives; and step-father-in-law, Max Davis.
Graveside Service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Greencrest Memorial Gardens, Dodge City with Pastor Corky Spitler officiating. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the register from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to Christ the King Lutheran Church or K9 Corral both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.