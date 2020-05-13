Home

Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Appleton Township Cemetery
Marilyn J. (Moody) Harris


1938 - 2020
Marilyn J. (Moody) Harris Obituary
MINNEOLA - Marilyn J. (Moody) Harris, 82, died Monday, May 11, 2020 Minneola Long Term Care Unit.
She was born March 14, 1938 at Dodge City, the daughter of LeRoy Curry and Ada Marie (Shaffer) Moody. She was a lifetime area resident and was the office manager at the Minneola Clinic for 26 years until retiring in 2000.
She was a member of CrossWalk Christian Church Minneola.
On June 10, 1956 she married Norman Harris at Minneola. He preceded her in death on September 19, 2017.
Survivors include: 2 sons, Brad Harris and wife Fredonia, Holton, Kansas and Mike Harris, Garden City; a daughter, Darcy Harris, Minneola; 2 brothers, Ralph Moody, Dixson, California and Bo Moody, Roanoke, Texas; a her sister, Jean Buhman, Florence, Arizona; 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents.
A private family graveside will be held in the Appleton Township Cemetery south of Minneola. A memorial service will be schedule and announced at a later date.
The family suggests memorials to Minneola Long Term Care in care of Minnis Mortuary, P.O. Box 459, Minneola, Kansas 67865. Condolences may be sent to www.minnismortuary.net.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 13, 2020
