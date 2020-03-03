|
|
Dodge City - Marilyn Kay Crane, 88, died February 11, 2020 at the Pratt Rehabilitation and Residence Center in Pratt. She was born on November 25, 1931 at Dodge City, the daughter of Benoni and Virginia (Anderson) Kennedy.
Marilyn grew up in Dodge City, graduating from Dodge City High School. On October 2, 1949, she married Robert Crane in Dodge City. He preceded her in death on March 22, 1996.
Marilyn enjoyed sewing, cooking, playing the piano, gardening, and raising dogs. She also spent her time helping as a 4-H leader for the Prairie Schooners Club. Marilyn worked at Gibsons Pharmacy, Alco, and then for the Kansas Soldiers' Home in Fort Dodge before retiring in 1996.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Dodge City, as well as the Moose Lodge.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda Crane of Lenexa, and Jana Mathes and husband Dr. John Mathes of Pratt; two sons, Jon Crane and wife Anne of Scott City, and Mark Crane and wife Debra of Aurora, Colorado; four grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert; and brother Norman "Doc" Kennedy.
Memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Dodge City on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:30 AM with Rev. Jerre Nolte presiding. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church of Dodge City or Kindred Hospice of Hutchinson in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Mar. 3, 2020