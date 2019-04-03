|
Marilynne Elizabeth VenJohn, age 85, passed on March 31, 2019 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, KS due to complications from a fall at home.
She was born October 21, 1933 to John & Elizabeth Kunz in Garden City, KS.
Marilynne married Robert C VenJohn on Dec 11, 1951 in Garden City, KS & later moved to Fort Riley, KS while Robert served in the US Army. They moved back to Garden City & later to a dairy farm in Gray County, KS where they resided for 13 years. They settled in Dodge City, KS in 1967. She resided in Dodge City for 53 years and was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church. Marilynne's faith was very important to her and was at the forefront of her everyday life. She is truly home at last.
Marilynne spent her early years raising six children. She was a great cook; her food was enjoyed by family and friends, and she would jump at the chance to fix a meal for you. She used what she grew in her garden & canned every year (family and friends had to get on a list to receive her goods!)
She later enjoyed working in the custom drapery business where she excelled and was a precision seamstress. She eventually opened her own drapery and window covering business that she managed and operated until 1998.
Her true love was spending time in her flower and vegetable gardens. This passion began as a young child learning from her father and lasted for the rest of her life. Her green thumb was evident inside and outside her home. She always had time to chat about gardening in any form and would share her plants with anyone that was interested in digging in the dirt.
She was active in the American Iris Society, American Hemerocallis Society, Ford County Master Gardener Program, Sandy's Over the Garden Gate, a local garden club and served as a flower judge for local and area wide flower shows.
She also was a voracious reader and read at least 3-4 books each week with a varied selection of fiction, biographies and other non-fiction. You would not want to get in her way if she had her book bag and needed to get to the public library before closing for the day! Also if you ever phoned her between 4-5:00 pm weekdays, you would have to leave a message. You had to be a VIP to get an answer during "Jeopardy."
Marilynne also served on the Board of Directors of the Scroggins Foundation from 1982 to 2015.
She is survived by her children, Ellen Horton and husband Richard of Albany, OR, Marc VenJohn of Casper, WY, Elaine Reed and husband Bruce of Douglas, WY, Jane Hawkins and husband Mike of Winfield, KS, Kurt VenJohn and wife Penny of Dodge City, KS, thirteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Her brother, Oscar W Kunz and wife Verlene of Garden City, KS.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert, 2010; son, Mike 1989; great grandson, August Newcomb, 2008. Also her beloved dog, Foxi, 2018.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Christ The King Lutheran Church with pastor Corky Spitler presiding. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Dodge City.
Memorials are suggested to Christ the King Lutheran Church or the Dodge City Public Library in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 3, 2019