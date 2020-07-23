1/1
Mark Todd Nevin
1971 - 2020
FOWLER – Mark Todd Nevin, 48, died July 19, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital, Kearney Nebraska.
He was born November 27, 1971 at Garden City, Kansas the son of Stanley and Delores (Mason) Kreger. He enjoyed going to the lake and fishing. Mark also enjoyed playing miniature golf, collecting knives, telling stories and making people laugh. Most of all he loved spending time with his family. Mark was a hard working man and willing to help anyone out. He touched each life and brought a smile to every path he crossed.
He worked for Nelson Farms Inc., in Long Island, Kansas at the feed mill.
On July 15, 1993, he married the one love of his life, Marlene Silva in Lamar, Colorado. She survives.
Other survivors also include: his son, Brandon Nevin, Fowler; mother, Delores Kreger and husband Roger, Fowler Kansas; 5 brothers, Justin Nevin and wife Michelle, Garden City, Kansas, Beau Nevin and wife Danika, Landa, North Dakota, Gary Nevin and wife Mandy, Belleville, Texas, Toby Nevin and wife Melody, Fowler, Kansas, Bradley Maggart, Colorado Springs, Colorado; 4 sisters, Misty Corbin and husband Dale, Lamar, Colorado, Chanie Gregorich, Grand Junction, Colorado, Holly Knoll and husband Zac, Lakin, Kansas, Lisa Underwood, Cimarron, Kansas. 2 step-siblings, Tavey Herren and husband Dusty, Gillette Wyoming, and Shane Kreger, Meridian, Mississippi; Nephews and Nieces, Jaden, Brayden, Jon, Kye, Blade, Ashlee, Alyssa, Robin, Ryan, Aspyn, Tyce, Sebastian, Uriah, Telara, Solomon, Nicholas, Victoria, Skylar, Nikki, Brianna, Charity, Morgan, and many others.
He was preceded in death by his father Stanley Nevin, a niece, Jordan Corbin, and a great nephew, Jaxon Silva.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 am Friday, July 24, 2020 at Minnis Mortuary, Minneola, with Pastor Dennis McDowell officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler, Kansas.
The family suggests memorials to Mark Nevin Memorial Fund in care of Minnis Mortuary, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.minnismortuary.net.

Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Minnis Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Minnis Mortuary
123 Main St
Minneola, KS 67865
(620) 885-4227
Memories & Condolences
