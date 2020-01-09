|
Dodge City - Marsha L. Bolmer, 60, died on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at her home in Dodge City. She was born on November 19, 1959 at Dodge City the daughter of Preston "Bucky" & Marie (Markus) Bolmer.
Marsha graduated form Dodge City High School in 1978. She worked in retail, mainly at local grocery stores as a clerk and stocker. She enjoyed being with her family and friends and tending to her flower garden. She was preceded in death by her Father and 2 Brothers- Don Bolmer and Phil Bolmer.
She is survived by her Husband- Maurie O'Brien of the Home, Mother- Marie Bolmer of Dodge City, 6 Brothers- Dave Bolmer of Centennial, Colorado, Dan & Donna Bolmer of Dodge City, Skip & Lisa Bolmer of Lakin, Marty & Kathy Bolmer of Dodge City, Tim & Victoria Bolmer of Dodge City and James & Rae Bolmer of Dodge City, Sister- Nancy & Don Craig of Great Bend and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no services held at this time. Burial will be in St John The Baptist Cemetery at Bazine. Memorials are suggested to St John The Baptist Cemetery Fund in care of Boomhower Funeral Home of Dighton. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jan. 9, 2020