DODGE CITY - Martha Ann Branam, 72, died Friday, March 29, 2019 at her home in Dodge City, Kansas.
She was born August 16, 1946 at Dodge City, Kansas the daughter of Troy and Mary Blackburn (Hunnicutt). She was a lifetime area resident. On February 14, 1965 she married Gale Branam at the Nazarene Church in Dodge City, Kansas. She worked as a waitress in many restaurants in Dodge City and also was a dietician at Fort Dodge Kansas Soldiers Home.
Martha loved to play bingo and was very good at making handmade quilts. She attended Dodge City Church of the Nazarene.
Survivors include: her husband, Gale Branam, Dodge City; 2 sons, Scott Branam, Dodge City and Richard Branam, Ogden, Kansas; 1 daughter, DeEtta Cobra and husband Mike, San Francisco, California; and 1 sister, Loretta Stwalley, Dodge City, Kansas; 3 Grandchildren, Dexter and Brixton Cobra, San Francisco, California and Demarco Branam, Junction City, Kansas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers; Troy and Leroy Hunnicutt; 2 sisters; Donna Brown and Shirley Long.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City, with Dr. Justin Hayes officiating. Cremation will follow the service. Visitation will be on Monday, April 1, 2019 and Tuesday, April 2, 2019 both at Ziegler Funeral Chapel from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.
The family suggests memorials to the Kansas in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Mar. 30, 2019