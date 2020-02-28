|
Dodge City – Martha Marie Toland, 76, died February 25, 2020 at Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City. She was born on March 7, 1943 in Arkansas the daughter of John and Emily Jean (King) Stills.
She married Beldon Toland, he preceded her in death. She later married Wayne Toland, and he preceded her in death as well. Mrs. Toland loved listening to music, especially Elvis and collecting jewelry.
She is survived by two sons Beldon Toland Jr. of Dodge City; Dwayne Toland of Great Bend, Kansas; two daughters Wanda Ramirez of Dodge City and Tammy Stegeman of Dodge City. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons Roy Lee Toland,and Johnny Ray Toland, two brothers Billy Stills and John Stills.
Funeral service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Monday March 2, 2020 at 10:30 AM with Pastor Kirk Larson presiding. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM Mountain Time at Riverside Cemetery in Lamar, Colorado. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to Martha Toland Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Feb. 28, 2020