Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swaim Funeral Home - Dodge City
1901 6th Ave
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 227-2136
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Swaim Funeral Home - Dodge City
1901 6th Ave
Dodge City, KS 67801
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
Swaim Funeral Home - Dodge City
1901 6th Ave
Dodge City, KS 67801
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Riverside Cemetery
Lamar, CO
View Map

Martha Marie Toland


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Marie Toland Obituary
Dodge City – Martha Marie Toland, 76, died February 25, 2020 at Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City. She was born on March 7, 1943 in Arkansas the daughter of John and Emily Jean (King) Stills.
She married Beldon Toland, he preceded her in death. She later married Wayne Toland, and he preceded her in death as well. Mrs. Toland loved listening to music, especially Elvis and collecting jewelry.
She is survived by two sons Beldon Toland Jr. of Dodge City; Dwayne Toland of Great Bend, Kansas; two daughters Wanda Ramirez of Dodge City and Tammy Stegeman of Dodge City. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons Roy Lee Toland,and Johnny Ray Toland, two brothers Billy Stills and John Stills.
Funeral service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Monday March 2, 2020 at 10:30 AM with Pastor Kirk Larson presiding. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM Mountain Time at Riverside Cemetery in Lamar, Colorado. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to Martha Toland Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swaim Funeral Home - Dodge City
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -