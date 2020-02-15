|
|
DODGE CITY - Martin E. Schaller, 64, died Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Trinity Manor in Dodge City.
He was born June 17, 1955 in Kinsley, the son of William "Bill" and Genevieve (Giessel) Schaller. He was a graduate of Kinsley High School and moved to Dodge City in 1979. On June 4, 1983 he married Cynthia Shorter in Syracuse, Kansas. He was an Engineer for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad for 41 years, retiring in 2015. He was an avid Dominos and Poker player and enjoyed riding his motorcycle as well as coaching his girls' sports teams for many years. He especially loved coaching softball.
He was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Dodge City.
Survivors include: his wife of 36 years, Cynthia; 2 daughters, Megan Ball and husband Jason, Hays, Kansas and Morgan Schaller and fiancé, Manny Ultreras, Tahlequah, Oklahoma; 2 brothers, Ken Schaller and wife Joleen, Wichita and Mark Schaller, Temple, Texas; 4 sisters, Leona Stacy and husband Dan, Dodge City, Anita Jensen, Plattsmouth, Nebraska, Nadine Koch and husband Doug, Lawrence, Kansas and Lila Roth and husband Mark, Ensign, Kansas; and numerous nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Charles "Charlie" Schaller, a sister, Joyce Gustin and an infant sister, Nancy Kay Schaller.
Vigil service will be at 7:00 pm Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 am Monday at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe with Fr. Wesley Schawe presiding. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the register from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm Sunday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel. Private family burial will take place at a later date.
The family suggests memorials to the Cancer Center of Kansas or Hospice of the Prairie both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Feb. 15, 2020