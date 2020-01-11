|
|
DODGE CITY - Marvin Bennett "Ben" Phillips, 90, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Presbyterian Manor of the Plains, Dodge City.
He was born December 18, 1929 at Coats, Kansas, the son of Paul and Frances (Shriver) Phillips. He was a graduate of Dodge City High School, St. Mary of the Plains College in Dodge City and KU School of Medicine. He was a Physical Therapist for 37 years, where he was known as "Gentle Ben", working for St. Anthony Hospital, Trinity Hospital, and Humana Hospital/Western Plains Regional Hospital all in Dodge City, retiring in 1994.
He served in the Army National Guard from 1948-1960 as a vehicle mechanic and medical aidman, rising to the rank of Sergeant First Class.
He was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe and Knights of Columbus Council 2955 both in Dodge City, and the American Legion. He enjoyed gardening, model trains, gunsmithing, and was an exceptional cook.
On October 11, 1958 he married Joan Wishall at Holy Name Catholic Church in Coffeyville, Kansas.
Survivors include: his wife of 61 years, Joan; their 4 children, Lisa Bolmer and husband Skip, Lakin, Bradley Phillips and wife Susan, Chula Vista, California, Brenton Phillips and wife Wonda, Concordia and Brian Phillips, Dodge City; 10 grandchildren, Michelle Phillips, Jessica Romesburg and husband Nate, Jaden Esquivel and husband Julio, Nick Phillips, Michael Phillips, Matthew Phillips, Rachel Phillips, Meagan Phillips, Colleen Randolph and husband Mark and Corey Brunkow and wife Stephanie; and 3 great grandchildren, Ambrose Eck, Savannah Brunkow and Marley Romesburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Michelle Phillips, his step-mother, Pauline Phillips, 3 brothers, Joseph, Newton and Jerry Phillips and a sister, Rita Saunders.
Vigil service followed by Knights of Columbus rosary will be at 7:00 pm Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Monday at the church with Fr. Wesley Schawe presiding. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City, with full Military Honors by American Legion District 8 and Military Honors for the State of Kansas. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to the Sacred Heart School Endowment, Thomas More Prep-Marian High School, or Manor of the Plains all in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jan. 11, 2020