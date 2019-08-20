|
|
DODGE CITY - Marvin Eugene Henry, 84, died, Friday, August 16, 2019 at Western Plains Medical Complex.
He was born in Topeka, Kansas on November 3, 1934 the son of George Lemuel and Hazel Naomi (Diehl) Henry. Following service in the Air Force as an aircraft crew chief he joined the Topeka Police Force where he was also a competitive marksman. Marvin retired as the Kansas Director of Emergency Management. In retirement, he moved to Fowler, Kansas in 1997 and later to Jetmore in 2015. He enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing and was an avid reader.
Survivors include: 2 sisters, Marquita Cummings, Forest Hill, Maryland and Judy Shipman and husband Don, Littleton, Colorado; and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Donna Bacon.
Graveside service will be 10:00 am Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Maple Grove Cemetery with full military honors by the United States Air Force and the American Legion, 8th District. Visitation will be from noon to 5:00 pm Wednesday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to the Howard Gotschall VFW Post 1714 in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel. 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Aug. 20, 2019