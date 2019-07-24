|
Marvin Francis Pfannenstiel, 88, Hays, passed away peacefully at his home with his wife by his side on Friday, July 19, 2019.
He was born January 31, 1931 in Munjor, the son of Mike and Eva (Degenhardt) Pfannenstiel. Marvin grew up in Munjor and Hays and graduated from St. Joseph Military Academy in 1949.
He was a member of the Kansas National Guard, and in 1952 was drafted during the Korean War into the United States Army where he spent time in Okinawa, Japan with the Military Police. On October 22, 1955 he was united in marriage to Jane Rae Tremblay in Damar, Kansas and they celebrated over 64 years of marriage
To this union five children were born. Marvin owned and operated the Dodge House Inn in Dodge City and started the Chuck Wagon Breakfast during Dodge City Days. He enjoyed being the wagon master cook on many trail drives, fishing, fish fries, his team of horses, dancing with his wife Jane, and his greatest joy was his family. He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Hays American Legion Post No. 173 and VFW Post No. 9076.
Survivors include his wife; Jane of the home, two sons; Dan Pfannenstiel (Connie Pfannenstiel) of Norton, and Tim Pfannenstiel (Susie Pfannenstiel) of Hays, three daughters; Cindy Guthrie and husband Rick of Dodge City, Carmen Kirchman and husband David of Dodge City, and Lisa Donovan and husband David of Norton, a brother; Frank Pfannenstiel and wife Celie of Hays, a sister; Aggie Miller and husband Jim of Hays, 18 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, three great-grandchildren on the way, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers, and two sisters.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church with Fr. Justin Palmer officiating. Burial with military honors by the Hays VFW Post No. 9076 Honor Guard will follow in the Kansas Veterans' Cemetery in WaKeeney.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 8:00 on Monday and from 9 until 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, all at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home. A recitation of the rosary will be at 7 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family to establish a nursing scholarship. Condolences and memories of Marvin may be left with the family at www.haysmemorial.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on July 24, 2019