DODGE CITY - Marvin Herman Dietz, 81, died March 14, 2020 at Western Plains Medical Complex, Dodge City. He was born on September 15, 1938 at Hays, the son of Herman and Martha M. (Deines) Dietz.
Marvin was born and raised in Hays and was a graduate of Hays High School and then attended Ft. Hays State University. On August 12, 1961 he married Yvonne Brungardt in Oakley and later married Karen Rudy on August 10, 1985 in Colby. Marvin moved to Dodge City where he worked for Excel/Cargill for 28 years before retiring. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and watching KU Basketball. He loved to tell jokes and make people laugh.
Marvin is survived by his children, Erica Ruiz of Dodge City, Rhonda Erives of Canby, Minnesota, Kristi Tapia of Omaha, Nebraska, Melinda Akright of Wichita, Lisa Knoblauch of Wichita, Greg Dietz of Wichita and Shannon Dietz of Wichita; step-children, Aaron Rudy of St. John, John Rudy of Dodge City, Jason Rudy of Marshall, Minnesota, and Kimberly Hinman of Du Quoin, Illinois; 39 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Private family interment will be held at a later date.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Mar. 17, 2020