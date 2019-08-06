|
|
DODGE CITY - Mary Ackerman, 93, died Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Shepherd's Center in Cimarron.
She was born April 29, 1926 in Spearville, the daughter of Julius and Elizabeth (Appelhans) Drescher. She was a lifetime Windthorst and Dodge City resident. She was a 1944 graduate of St. John's Academy in Wichita and received her nurses training from St. Rose in Great Bend, graduating in 1947. She worked at the Spearville Hospital, Edwards County Hospital in Kinsley, Trinity Hospital and Western Plains Medical Complex both in Dodge City, retiring in 1998.
She was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Daughters of Isabella and Altar Society, all in Dodge City. She was a volunteer for Manna House and Hospice of the Prairie both in Dodge City. She loved to read and enjoyed traveling.
On September 4, 1947 she married Michael W. Ackerman at Great Bend. He preceded her in death on November 23, 1983.
Survivors include: her 4 children, Dave Ackerman and wife Judy, Canon City, Colorado, Jeanne Burkhart and husband Mike, Cimarron, Don Ackerman and wife Alicia, Springfield, Missouri and Mark Ackerman and wife Karla, Olathe, Kansas; 11 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and one due in December, 7 step-great grandchildren and 4 step-great great grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother, Leonard Drescher and a grandson, Eli Burkhart.
Daughters of Isabella rosary will be at 4:00 pm Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. Vigil service will be at 7:00 pm Wednesday at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dodge City. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Thursday at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Windthorst. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel.
The family suggests memorials to Windthorst Heritage, Inc. in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas, 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Aug. 6, 2019