Dodge City - Mary Ann Black, 91, died December 30, 2019 at Manor of the Plains in Dodge City. She was born on September 7, 1928 at Bucklin, Kansas the daughter of Wayne and Alma (Durnil) Kay.
She grew up in Bucklin and graduated from Bucklin High School in 1946. During the summer between her junior and senior years, Mary Ann moved to Dodge City to work for a dentist, and she returned to that job after graduation. A short time later she became a bookkeeper for Colby Distributing, where she worked for 14 years. On December 24, 1958 she married Forrest Black, he preceded her in death on March 19, 2002. Shortly after marrying, Mary Ann became a full time homemaker, caring for both her husband and her mother. Mary Ann was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Dodge City and resident of Manor of the Plains since 2003.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Dodge City, United Methodist Women and the Dodge City Moose Lodge.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother.
Graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery on Friday January 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Jerre Nolte presiding. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Thursday, January 2, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church or Presbyterian Manor of the Plains of in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Dec. 31, 2019