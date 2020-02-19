|
|
CINCINNATI, OHIO - Mary Ann Busch, age 70, passed away February 11, 2020. Born July 31, 1949 to the late Anthony B. Busch, M.D. and Frances (nee Zieverink) Busch.
Sister of Frances (Kenneth) Redman of Derby, KS and Anthony B. (Arlene) Busch II, Dodge City, KS Aunt of Dr. Jeffrey M. (Michelle) Redman of Ellijay, GA, Mrs. Jennifer L. (Jeremy) Jackson of Topeka, KS, Nicolas E. (Rebecca) Redman of Wamego, KS, Anthony B. (Kathy) Busch III of Winfield, KS, Mrs. Angeline M. (D.J.) Bell of Austin, TX and Allen B. (Misty) Busch of Dodge City, KS plus 11 great nieces and nephews. Mary Ann was born in Dodge City, KS.
She attended Sacred Heart grade school, and was a 1967 graduate of St. Mary of the Plains High School. She was a 1970 graduate of Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Denver, CO. She was a respected nurse working at St. Joseph's Hospital, Denver, CO, Children's Medical Center, Dallas, TX, Cincinnati General Hospital, Cincinnati, OH, University Hospital, Cincinnati, OH, Hoxworth Blood Center, Cincinnati, OH, Porton Products, Ltd., Agoura Hills, CA, Tri-County Health Senior Link, Cincinnati, OH, Heartland of Woodside, Cincinnati, OH, plus did private duty nursing, also in Cincinnati, OH.
Vigil service will be at 7:00 pm Friday, February 21, 2020 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Saturday at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 901 Central Ave., Dodge City, with Fr. Wesley Schawe presiding. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City.
Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sacred Heart School Endowment in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Feb. 19, 2020