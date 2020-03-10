|
Dodge City – Mary Ann Duffield, 71, passed away February 28, 2020 in Dodge City, KS.
She was born April 17, 1948 in Dodge City, KS, the daughter of Rudolph A. and Geneva James Nightengale. A lifetime area resident, she was a homemaker and a Paraprofessional for the Dodge City School System.
She was of the Christian faith.
In 1972, she married Grover T. (Tom) Duffield in Dodge City, KS. He survives.
Other survivors include: two sons, Mike Williams and Shane (Siswan Tuladhar) Williams, both of Boulder, CO; two brothers, James (Janice) Nightengale and Jeff Nightengale, both of Dodge City, KS; sister, Peggy Reimann, El Dorado, KS; grandson, Bodhi Ratna Williams; two granddaughters, Abby Elizabeth Williams, Devin Danielle Brodnax; one great granddaughter and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation has taken place and no service is planned at this time.
Beckwith Funeral Home, Box 663 Jetmore, KS 67854 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.beckwithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Mar. 10, 2020