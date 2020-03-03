|
DODGE CITY- Mary Edna Delozier, 95, died February 29, 2020 at her home in Dodge City. She was born on October 27, 1924 at Schoenchen in Ellis County, the daughter of Peter and Christina (Legleiter) Wolfe.
Mary attended schools in Ellis County. She married Lawrence "Larry" Delozier on January 24, 1945. He preceded her in death on March 25, 1966. Together they had one son Pete. The family made their home in Dodge City. After her husband passed away, Mary went to work for the Welcome Inn Motel as a supervisor of the housekeeping staff. Mary's main focus was caring for her family.
Mary is survived by one son, Pete Delozier of Dodge City; a sister, Teresa McCarthy of Scottsdale, Arizona; three grandsons, Bryan Delozier of Lake Elsinore, California, Sonny Delozier of Lomita, California, and Christopher Delozier of Henderson, Nevada; and 13 great grandchildren. In addidtion to her husband, Larry, Mary is preceded in death by her parents and five brothers, Elmer, Richard, James, Ralph, and Linus Wolfe.
Funeral Mass will be held at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Dodge City on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Juan Salas presiding. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. Visitation is on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from noon to 8:00 PM at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Dodge City. Memorials are suggested to the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Mar. 3, 2020