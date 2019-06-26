|
|
DODGE CITY - Mary Eileen (Vogel) Griffith, 73, died Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Western Plains Medical Complex, Dodge City.
She was born January 17, 1946 at Dodge City, the daughter of Henry and Julia (Menges) Vogel. She was a lifetime area resident and a 1964 graduate of St. Mary High School. She was as a nurse's aide at the Kansas Soldiers Home at Ft. Dodge, worked in the cafeteria at Excel, now Cargill, and owned and operated a day care in Dodge City.
She was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe and a former member of the Red Hat Ladies. She loved working with ceramics.
On September 13, 1969 she married Keith Robert Griffith at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Dodge City. He preceded her in death on April 7, 2006.
Survivors include: her daughter, Tina Van Wyhe and husband Rollie, Kingman; a brother, Don Vogel and wife Claire, Parker, Arizona; a sister, Carol Ann Mitchell, Mission, Kansas; and a grandson, Brennan Van Wyhe.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Rosalie Binyon.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dodge City, with Fr. Wesley Schawe presiding. Inurnment will follow in the Kansas Veterans Cemetery, Ft. Dodge. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the register from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Thursday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to Trinity Manor in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on June 26, 2019