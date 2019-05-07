|
DODGE CITY - Mary Ellen Spencer Patee died Sunday, May 5, 2019 at her home in Dodge City.
She was born February 19, 1929 in Liberal, Kansas the daughter of Marion Deuane and Nellie Laura (Gorham) Spencer. She lived in Towner, Colorado, Bucklin and Greensburg, Kansas. She graduated from Bucklin High School. She was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening and flowers and was an amazing cook.
On December 24, 1955 she married Edward M. Patee. He preceded her in death.
Survivors also include: her 4 daughters, Vickie Ernst, Dodge City, Cecilia Pam Patee, Bucklin, Teressa Mitchell and husband Scott, Forgan, Oklahoma and Lauri Motto and husband Shane, McCune, Kansas; 6 Grandchildren, Karl Ernst, Rikki Hager, Jessica West, Rachel Fulton, Patricia Fuller, and Morgan Motto; 15 Great Grandchildren, Courtney, Whitney, Kaley, Kaleb, Dakoda, Kiera, Samuel, Elijah, Korbin, Tanner, Kason, Shelby, Tristan, Hemi and Willow; 4 Great Great Grandchildren, Harmony, Havyn, Lyric, and Tavyn.
She was also preceded in death, her parents; 3 brothers, Clyde Spencer, Richard Spencer, and Ralph Spencer; 1 sister, Mabel McCormick; and 3 Grandchildren, Mikaela Ernst, Loraine Motto and Logan Motto.
Graveside Service will be held noon on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery, Greensburg, Kansas with Dusty Cookson officiating. There will be no public viewing.
The family suggests memorials to Hospice of the Prairie in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 7, 2019