Clark-Gashaw Mortuary Inc
238 N 1St St
Osborne, KS 67473
(785) 346-2634
Mary Frances "Pat" Palmer


1943 - 2019
Mary Frances "Pat" Palmer Obituary
Mary Frances "Pat" Palmer, 76, of Portis was born Feb. 9, 1943, at Offerle to Raymond and Frances (Dvorak) Gleason and passed away Friday, July 26, in Osborne. She was a homemaker.
She married Eldon Meade and they had three children. She later married Richard Palmer.
Pat is survived by her daughters, Cindy Roenne (Larry), of Luray, and Regi Louthan, of Little Elm, Texas; sisters, Sharon Esquibel and Connie Orrison (Ted), all of Dodge City; brother, Danny Gleason (Mary), of Spearville; mother-in-law, Lucille Palmer; sisters-in-law, Carla Gleason, of Wright, and Patti Thomas (Butch), of Osborne; brother-in-lawy, Kendall Jackson, of Dodge City; grandchildren, Luke Roenne (Aften), of Lucas, Logan Roenne (Martha), of Cawker City, Susan Meade, of Portis, Alicia Alcon, of Osborne, MaKayla Tegmeier, of Emporia, Aaron Gibble, of Smith Center, and Rayna and Ryker, of Little Elm, Texas; 12 great-grandchildren; and many, many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Palmer, in 2007; her parents; father-in-law, G.C. Palmer; son, Ray Meade; daughter, Mandy Alcon; grandson, Lance Roenne; four brothers, Lawrence, Butch, Terry and K.D. Gleason; and three sisters, Susan Gleason, Jody Charpentier and Jeri Jackson.
Funeral service: 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Clark-Gashaw Mortuary, Osborne, with burial in Fairview Cemetery, Portis. Visitation: 9 a.m. until service time Thursday at the mortuary.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Aug. 2, 2019
