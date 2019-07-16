|
|
Dodge City - Mary Irene Pittman, 94, died July 8, 2019 at her home in Beaumont, Texas. She was born on May 16, 1925 in Bucklin, the daughter of Robert and Ethel (Swisher) Mayberry.
Irene spent her childhood in Bucklin. She graduated from Minneola High School in 1943. On May 28, 1946, she married Roland L. Pittman in Minneola. He preceded her in death on August 1, 2005. After their marriage, the couple made their home in Dodge City. Irene worked for USD 443 and First Federal Bank as a secretary. She moved to Beaumont in 2013 to be nearer to family. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, and playing cards.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
Irene is survived by three sons, Earl V. Pittman of Beaumont, Texas, Kenneth L. Pittman of Mansfield, Texas, and Charles R. Pittman of Mt. Dora, Florida; one sister, Carol Siegmeyer of La Habra, California; five grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roland; one sister, Frances.
Funeral service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City on Saturday July 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Dick Robbins presiding. Burial will follow at Appleton Township Cemetery in Minneola. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Friday July 19, 2019 from noon to 8:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of the Prairie in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on July 16, 2019