DODGE CITY - Mary Juaniece (Smith) Hamilton, 69, of Apache Junction, Arizona passed peacefully March 3, 2019 at The Lund House in Gilbert, Arizona after a short battle with cancer.
She was born September 30, 1949 to Vernon LeRoy and Mary Louise (Johnson) Smith in Dodge City, Kansas. She was a 1967 graduate of Dodge City Senior High School. After graduation, she moved to Phoenix, A where she worked and went to court reporting school. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Dodge City.
In 1987, Mary Juaniece moved back to Kansas and worked for the State of Kansas in Dodge City as a driver's license examiner. Mary Juaniece married Stanley Alan Hamilton October 22, 1988. Upon retirement, she and Stanley moved to the Apache Junction, Arizona. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband Stanley Alan, of the home, one son, Lincoln Clay (Las Vegas), two brothers, Rawlin (Sara) Smith, Dodge City, Kansas, and Jonathon Robin (Teresa) Smith, Corpus Christi, Texas, as well as aunts, uncles, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Vernon Leslie Smith.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. Andrew Church, Wright, with Fr. Robert Schremmer presiding. Cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial contribution to Hospice of the Valley Arizona or the donor's choice in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
