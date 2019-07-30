Home

Beckwith Funeral Home, Inc. - Jetmore
121 Bramley
Jetmore, KS 67854
620-357-8331
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Beckwith Funeral Home, Inc. - Jetmore
121 Bramley
Jetmore, KS 67854
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Fairmount Cemetery
Mary L. Litzenberger


1939 - 2019
Mary L. Litzenberger Obituary
Jetmore – Mary L. Litzenberger, 79, passed away July 27, 2019 at Hays Medical Center, Hays, KS.
She was born September 12, 1939 in Garden City, KS, the daughter of Herman and Myrtle Cook Howard. A longtime area resident, she was a homemaker and a cook at the Hodgeman County Health Center.
She was of the Christian faith and enjoyed feeding the squirrels, birds and cats.
On October 27, 1957 she married Wayne E. Litzenberger at Garden City, KS. He died August 1, 1999.
Survivors include: son, Kevin Litzenberger, Kinsley, KS; two daughters, Kris (Ted) Vanhorn, Garfield, KS, Debra (Tim) Pennington, Dodge City, KS; four grandchildren, Brenton (Dayna) Pennington, Quinter, KS, Shayla Pennington, Topeka, KS, Kelsey (Garrett) Ochs, Jetmore, KS, Kyra Lampe, Garfield, KS and five great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; great granddaughter, Jaci and a son-in-law, Marty Lampe.
Graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Fairmount Cemetery, Jetmore with Rev. Mark Durham presiding. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Beckwith Funeral Home, Jetmore.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials to the Hodgeman County Lions Club in care of Beckwith Funeral Home, Box 663 Jetmore, KS 67854. Condolences may be left at www.beckwithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on July 30, 2019
