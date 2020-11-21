Mary S. Garcia, 77, died Wednesday November 18, 2020 at home in Garden City. She was born May 30, 1943 in Dodge City, Kansas the daughter of Jesus and Candida (Santibanez) Sanchez.

Mary was a lifelong southwest Kansas resident. She met William "Bill" Garcia in 1961 and they married four years later on February 20, 1965 in Dodge City. Mary was a selfless, gentle soul. She never complained. Even during her most trying times she still sought to make sure everyone else was taken care of. Hard working hands are laid to rest. As a wife, mother, and grandmother, she enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends. She worked as a Paraprofessional in the Dodge City and Garden City school districts for a total of 33 years. She touched countless students with her encouraging words. Other hobbies included collecting and trying new recipes and gardening. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and loving servant of the Lord. Her faith never waivered.

Survivors include her husband-William M.Garcia of the home; children - Jeffrey Garcia & wife Shivawn of Olathe, Kansas, Derrick A Garcia and William Aaron Garcia of Wichita, & Brittani Varela and husband Oscar of Garden City; Grandchildren- Aundraya Garcia, Alyssa Garcia, Arika Garcia, Adam Garcia, Aivan Varela, Ailee Varela, & Aidria Varela; siblings - Rosie Arriaga and Fred Sanchez of Dodge City, John Sanchez of Ark City, Robert Sanchez and Teri Valencia of Wichita.

She was preceded in death by her Parents-Jesus and Candida Sanchez and Siblings- Al and Frances Sanchez.

A private service will be held due to Covid concerns. An online viewing of the service will be made available via the Garnand Funeral Home Facebook page and St. Mary Church website. Public visitation will be Monday November 23, 2020 from 12:00-8:00 pm at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City. The Family suggests memorials to St. Mary Catholic Church in Care of Garnand Funeral Home, 412 N 7th Street, Garden City, KS 620-276-3219.

