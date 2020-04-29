|
|
Cimarron – Mary U. Tanner, 89, died April 26, 2020 at Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City. She was born on October 19, 1930 at Lutts, Tennessee.
She married Donald E. Tanner on December 20, 1953 at Herando, Mississippi, he preceded her in death on April 17, 2006. Mrs. Tanner worked as a registered nurse for many years in both the Dodge City and Garden City Hospitals. Before becoming a nurse she worked a short time in the sales department for AT&T. She loved going on hunting and fishing trips with her husband. Mrs. Tanner was a very active volunteer for the Cimarron V.F.W Auxiliary in Cimarron. She loved spending time with her two granddaughters and attending all of their school activities, and later in life cherished the time she spent with her great grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter Belinda Calderon of Guymon, Oklahoma; two granddaughters Krista and Dyana Calderon and six great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Graveside service will be held at the Cimarron Cemetery on Thursday April 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Siah Edwards presiding. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Cimarron on April 29, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to Mary Tanner great grandchildren's educational fund in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 29, 2020