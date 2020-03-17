Home

Boomhower Funeral Home
145 N Wichita St
Dighton, KS 67839
(620) 397-5792

Maurice L. "Maurie" O'Brien


1960 - 2020
Maurice L. "Maurie" O'Brien Obituary
Dodge City - Maurice L. "Maurie" O'Brien, 59 died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Dodge City. He was born on September 16, 1960 at Ness City the son of Maurice Lee & Pat (Shields) O'Brien. He married Margaret L. "Marsha" Bolmer and she died on January 5, 2020.
Maurie graduated from Dighton High School in 1979. He stayed in Dighton and worked at Mumma Feed Yard and Lane County Feeders. He moved to Dodge City and worked at Boot Hill Feeders before beginning work at Dodge City Co-op. He enjoyed woodworking and KU sports and especially taking care of the family school and cemetery in Ness County. He was preceded in death by his Father, Wife and 1 Brother- Danny O'Brien.
He is survived by his Mother- Pat O'Brien of Dighton, 3 Brothers- Gene O'Brien and Tim (Dara) O'Brien both of Dighton and John O'Brien of Volborg, Montana, Sister- Kathleen (Steve) Moorman of Garden City, 2 Nieces- Kenadee O'Brien and Madison O'Brien and 3 Nephews- Bailey O'Brien, Damion O'Brien and Jesse O'Brien.
There will be no services held. Burial will be in St John The Baptist Cemetery in Ness County. Memorials are suggested to the St John The Baptist Cemetery Fund in care of Boomhower Funeral Home in Dighton. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Mar. 17, 2020
